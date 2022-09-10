Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra engaged? Actress’ new post sparks rumours, beau Karan Kundrra reacts

New Delhi: Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra often take the internet by storm through their PDA-filled moments. The fans of the actors constantly wait for updates on their engagement and wedding bells. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle where she shared a picture of herself with a diamond ring on her ring finger. “Big Day! It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com. Swipe left to have a closer look of my stunning Diamond Ring,” she said.

Friends from the industry chimed in to congratulate the actress as soon as she shared the post. Naagin 6 co-star Maheck Chahal wrote, "Omg congratulations girl. So so happy for you. God bless." Actor Arjun Bijlani commented, "Khush reh (Stay happy)."

However, busting the rumours, boyfriend Karan Kundrra had something special to say on her post. “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops,” he commented. The actress was doing a promotional advertisement for Ornaz jewellery brand due to which she posted the picture with such a caption.

Fans of the actress were shocked seeing the post but were relieved after they read the entire caption. “I hope ur engagement and ur wedding from karan come very fast, we all wish see you as bridal,” commented one user. “Caption na padha hota toh heart attack pakka aa jata (Had I not read the caption, I would have definitely suffered a heart attack)”, commented another user.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. The couple is often seen together and keeps treating their fans with their love-filled moments.