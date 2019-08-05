Arhaan Khan's picture reminds Malaika Arora of Arbaaz Khan!-See pic

New Delhi: Actor-model Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture of her son Arhaan Khan and his father and actor Arbaaz Khan. She was taken aback by the similarity between the father and the son.

Malaika shared the picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "OMG!!! Arhaan ur a xerox copy of ur papa. #minime."

Malaika, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, had never posted a picture of him post their separation. The duo has always maintained that they have parted ways amicably and remain on friendly terms.

Earlier, Malaika also talked about her son's Bollywood debut in an interview with Zoom TV. She said, "He loves films because that is the environment he grew up in, He loves watching and following films. But what is he going to do about it, I think no one is sure. Because he is not sure yet."

On the personal front, the actress is now in a happy space with Arjun Kapoor. However, in a recent interview, she denied marrying him anytime soon. Malla said, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why to go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now, " She told Zoom Tv.