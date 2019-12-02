हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ariana Grande celebrates one year of 'Thank U, Next' song

Singer Ariana Grande is super nostalgic as her song "Thank U, Next" has completed a year since its launch.

Ariana Grande celebrates one year of &#039;Thank U, Next&#039; song

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande is super nostalgic as her song "Thank U, Next" has completed a year since its launch.

Grande on Saturday took to Insatgram and shared throwback images from the shoot for the music video, wondering how quickly time flies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"A year," she captioned the images.

In the first image, Grande is seen with her trademark long flowing topknot ponytail, chatting on a fluffy pink phone while exercising in front of her orange MacBook a la Elle Woods.

In November of 2018, "Thank U, Next", Next debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which meant it was Grande's first number one single of her career.

It was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

