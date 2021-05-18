हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday.

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend
Pic courtesy: Instagram

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday.

Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January 2020.

"They got married," Grande’s representative told People magazine. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

Grande’s representative confirmed the marriage.

Celebrity website TMZ said the wedding took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, Southern California.

The "thank u, next" singer announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020, having started dating about a year before.

Grande was previously engaged briefly to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 but they split about five months later. Grande was also in a long relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose about four months after their relationship ended in 2018.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ariana GrandeDalton GomezAriana Grande marriage'Thank uNext' singerPete Davidson
Next
Story

Sonu Sood arranges bed at Ganjam hospital; District Magistrate denies, actor responds

Must Watch

PT15M38S

DNA: Tree becomes isolation ward for Telangana's student