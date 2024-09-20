Arijit Singh Gets Annoyed When Asked To Sing Song On Kolkata Doctor Rape Case; Says 'This Is Not A Right Place'

Mumbai: Arijit Singh was at a concert a few days ago in the UK where the singer got a request from a fan to sing a song that he created Aar Kobe over the Kolkata doctor's brutal rape and murder case. But the singer looked a tad bit annoyed over this request and stopped singing and told the fan that this isn't the right place. The video of Arijit Singh goes viral where he is seen schooling the fan and mentioning how it is not the right place to make this request.

Watch the viral video of Arijit Singh schooling a fan over requesting him to sing a song about the Kolkata doctor rape case.

Arijit looked annoyed and said, "This is not the place, people haven't come here to protest. Ya? They have come here to listen to me. That's my job, right? That is my heart, that one you are saying. Not the right time, right place." He further added," continued, "If you really feel about it, go. Go to Kolkata. Yes. Gather some people, a lot of Bengalis are here. Go on the street. Ya? That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised. It is not copyright. Anybody can use it."

Later in the video, you can see him resume singing after singing a few lines, he again pauses and says," That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised... Anybody can use it." Arijit Singh fans hail him for his honesty and mentioned this is the reason they love him.