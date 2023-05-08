Arijit Singh Gets Injured During Live Concert, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh was left injured after a fan pulled his hand in a bid to shakehand during a live concert in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday (May 7). The singer was performing at a live concert when the incident happened. He was seen interacting with his fans in between his performance like he always does. Suddenly, one of the fans started pulling his hand in a bid to have a handshake with him.

As the fans tried to pull his hand, Arijit lost control and was left with an injury. The singer then asks his fans to always respect artists. In a video that surfaced the event last night, the singer can be heard telling the fan, "Why you pulled my hand? See, now I can’t even move my hand. I want you guys to have fun. But if I am not able to perform, then you won't be able to have fun. You're pulling me like that and now my hands are shaking. So should I leave?"

Soon after Arjit said this, his fans from the audience spoke in one voice, "Noooo."

The singer-music composer was seen speaking to his fans politely even after his hand injury. He also received initial treatment for the injury on the stage and resumed his performance.

Several videos from Arijit Singh's concert have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Arijit has won millions of hearts ever since he made his debut in Bollywood and is credited with several heartfelt tracks. He is a recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. He has recorded songs in several Indian languages. He began his career when he participated in the contemporary reality show, Fame Gurukul in 2005, but did not receive widespread recognition until the release of 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' in 2013. Arijit is often lauded for his humble personality and simple lifestyle.