Arjun-Bhumi, Rakul-Jacky party together in Scotland: PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar had a blast with Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a fun picture on her story which she captioned, "THE GANG #FROMSCOTLANDWITHLOVE."

In the picture, Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul and Jacky could be seen posing for a selfie on the streets of Scotland.

The `Runway 34` actor has been shooting for her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in Scotland for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar recently headed to London for their upcoming film romantic comedy film. Rumors have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. While there have been no confirmations about this project.

Arjun and Bhumi will be also seen in director Ajay Bahl`s upcoming film `The Ladykiller`.Apart from that, Arjun also has a dark comedy `Kuttey` in his kitty. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be also seen in Karan Johar`s `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Rakul will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Doctor G` along with Ayushmann Khurrana, in RSVP`s `Chhatriwali` and in `Thank God` opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Recently the makers of `Doctor G` unveiled the trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.