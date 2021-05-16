हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11

Arjun Bijlani shares his words of wisdom

Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his words of wisdom on his latest post on social media.

Arjun Bijlani shares his words of wisdom
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his words of wisdom on his latest post on social media.

On Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures from Cape Town, where he is shooting for the 11 season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

"Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude," he wrote as the caption.

Along with Arjun, others who will be seen in the reality show include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen,Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other

On May 12, Arjun tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He said that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

The actor was appointed as one of the many cause ambassadors of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)'s Find A Bed initiative.

