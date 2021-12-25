हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Bijlani tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' winner Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Arjun Bijlani tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' winner Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted his health update with a meme using the song 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'.

 

Further, he penned, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers!! #feelkaroreelkaro: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all."

Friends and fans poured in get-well-soon wishes in the comments section.

"Bhai take care," Karanvir Bohra wrote.

"Pl take care," Mouni Roy added.

Recently, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta had also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier infected with coronavirus, confirmed on Friday that she has now tested negative for COVID-19. 

 

