Arjun Kapoor aims to bring change towards gender parity with startup

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who turned co-investor for a home food delivery company Foodcloud.in, says his startup is aiming to bring about a positive social change towards gender parity in our society.

"Our startup, foodcloud.in, is aiming to bring about a positive social change towards gender parity in our society. It is a venture that is extremely close to my heart and I have been doing my best to raise awareness about this platform for the past couple of months.

"I do feel this unique and impactful platform will serve a massive social purpose and contribute towards empowering homemakers and stay at home women to either maximize their own income or even contribute towards their overall family income," Arjun said.

The food delivery platform runs on the premise of home cooks delivering hygienic and home-cooked food to customers from their kitchens.

"To me, this can become a huge step towards finding self-respect, self-reliance, and self-empowerment. I'm delighted with the response that I have got so far and the team is constantly on the lookout to find the best stay at home chefs from various cities and bring them on the platform. We are looking to find the best culinary heroes from every locality of India," he said.

Arjun's venture runs on the premise of home cooks delivering delicious, hygienic and home-cooked food to customers from their kitchens. The company plans to expand to six other Indian cities after already having a presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.