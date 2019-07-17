close

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted on a lunch date—Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were snapped at the famous Yauatcha restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted on a lunch date—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Tinsel town's power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor no longer hide their bond or avoid getting clicked together. The duo is often spotted hanging out in the city and fans love to see their pics together. Even though they have never directly talked about dating each other, the pictures and frequent dinner/lunch dates speak for themselves.

On Wednesday, Malaika and Arjun were snapped at the famous Yauatcha restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Both kept their look casual with Malla looking gorgeous in a white tank top and blue jeans while the Kapoor lad looked dapper in a black tee and brown pants.

Check out the pics from their lunch date here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The two recently made their relationship Instagram official when they were on a vacation in New York. On Arjun's birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a love-filled picture. The couple was holding hands in the pic but it was the caption that made us go 'aww'.

The stunner had written, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always”

Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours first sparked when they were seen sitting next to each other during a fashion show last year.

