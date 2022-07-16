New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in B-Town and they flaunt it pretty well too. The duo walked at the red carpet of the recently held HT Style Awards on Friday in stylish blue outfits, hand-in-hand and fans are going all gaga over it.

HT hosted 'India's Most Stylish' awards on Friday and it was a star-studded night. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and many other celebs attended the gala. The most adorable moment on the red carpet was Arjun-Malaika walking in holding hands.

Videos of the couple are making rounds on social media and have taken over the internet. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two and have flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and evil-eye emojis.

Malaika and Arjun were given the 'Most Stylish Couple' trophy at Hindustan Times 'India's Most Stylish Awards 2022.' The two praised each other onstage following the win, Arjun even said, "I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you… I do not believe I am very stylish."

Other popular faces who attended the event included Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula, Richa Chadha and Rasika Dugal, among others.

Arjun and Malaika have been together for years now and the two are the most savage couple you'll know for sure. Trolls, memes never bother them as long as they are together. The two recently returned from Paris after a romantic vacation on Arjun's birthday and blessed their fans' feed with mushy pictures.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in lead roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 29th this year.

