Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom And Cheers For Sister Anshula Kapoor As She Walks The Ramp, Shares Video

Arjun Kapoor took to social media and dropped a video from a fashion event where his sister Anshula Kapoor was seen taking over the ramp. The actor also shared an emotional post. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom And Cheers For Sister Anshula Kapoor As She Walks The Ramp, Shares Video

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor unconditionally loves his younger sister Anshula Kapoor. More than being a protective big brother, he has been supportive of her like a true friend. The 'Gunday' star recently turned a cheerleader for Anshula as the latter walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arjun is seen applauding his sister who walked the ramp.

The video shows Arjun standing up from his seat and clapping and hooting on seeing Anshula nailing the ramp walk in a shimmering corset top and a slit skirt. He also shared the particular moment on his Instagram account and remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. He wrote, "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom...Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become...Proud of u ansh... u inspire me to never give up @anshulakapoor."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Reacting to the post, Anshula commented, "I love you bhai." She also added a string of red heart emojis to her comment.

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora, who could not attend the show, cheered for Anshula on social media.

Sharing a picture of Anshula from the event, Malaika wrote, "Way to go Anshula."

Arjun and Anshula's mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. After splitting from Boney Kapoor in 1996, Mona continued to live with her in-laws, and her two children, until she passed away in 2012 after her battle with cancer. Mona Kapoor's popular films, as a film producer were 'Sheesha' and 'Farishtay', under SGS Films. She also produced popular television show 'Yug'. 

 

Over the last year, Anshula has been sharing her weight loss journey on social media. Arjun and her other siblings, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, born to Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, often show their support to her in the comments section. 

Anshula is rumoured to be dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he was was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film, however, didn't perform well at the Box Office. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

 

