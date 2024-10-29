Arjun Kapoor Confirms His Breakup With Malaika Arora

Mumbai: Finally, the rumours around Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's separation have come to an end. Lately, Arjun made an appearance where he declared he is single and this raised many eyebrows. Malaika and Arjun were in a relationship for years but for a few months, there have been rumours about them parting ways. And now that Arjun has confirmed he is single it only proves that he has officially parted ways with Malla.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours started ever since the was lined with Kusha Kapila. There were rumours that Arjun was allegedly dating influencer turned actor Kusha Kapila and hence the couple parted ways, but soon the rumours died down.

Malaika and Arjun's cryptic posts

Lately, both Arjun and Malaika have been sharing cryptic posts ever since their breakup rumours started. Even Malaika in her latest interview hinted at her separation from Arjun and mentioned that she is happy with the way her life has shaped her and has no regrets.

Malaika Arora confirmed her relationship in 2019 by sharing an adorable post for Arjun that grabbed headlines.

Malaika and Arjun dated for almost 4 years and now they have officially parted and this indeed has left their shippers saddened.