Arjun Kapoor Covers 'Devastated' Malaika Arora After The Funeral Of Her Father Anil Mehta

Mumbai: Malaika Arora looked devastated by her father Anil Mehta's demise who reportedly died by suicide. At the funeral, Malaika was seen supporting her mom Joyce who broke down. One person who stood for Malla was Arjun Kapoor. At the funeral, Arjun was the first one to arrive and after all the rites were completed he was seen covering Malaika by the cameras without making any obvious gesture. Malaika was seen waiting for her car and the camera was capturing her, while Arjun who stood a little higher on the stairs, walked down and stood near Malaika and turned her shield.

Watch the video of Arjun Kapoor indirectly protecting Malaika Arora from the cameras after the funeral of her late father Anil Mehta.

Arjun waited till Malaika's car arrived and he even escorted her. Arjun and Malaika's shippers only wish they get back together.

Malaika Arora and Amrita were seen getting papped outside her parents' house soon after the funeral to be with their mom Joyce in this tough time.

Some reports claim Anil Mehta's death reason was several injuries on the body, and the police in their statement confirmed he died by suicide. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many other celebs reached to pay their last respect to the actress's father.