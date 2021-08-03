Arjun Kapoor credits Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for a better relationship with father Boney Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor credits his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for sharing a more evolved relationship with his father Boney Kapoor. Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney’s kids from his first marriage to Mona Shourie while Janhvi and Khushi are his children from his second marriage to actress Sridevi.

After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula stood beside their father and connected with their half-sisters at a more personal level.

“I’ve not lived with my father as much as I would have liked to. I keep getting told that I am like him, but I don’t see it. Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level," Arjun shared with Harper Bazaar India.

The actor had also spoken about his interaction with Janhvi and Khushi prior to 2018. “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying,” shared Arjun.

In the same interview Jahvi Kapoor said despite not staying together, she knows Arjun always has her back and she can say this with conviction. “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life,” said Janhvi.