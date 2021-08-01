Bachelorette party in Capri, marriage ceremony at Tirupati: A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's dream wedding!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about her dream wedding and it sounds magical as ever. The actress, in an interview with a magazine, revealed that she wants a simple wedding but going by her description, the wedding sounds anything but simple! For starters, the vivacious actress revealed that she would organise her bachelorette party in Capri in Southern Italy on a yacht.

When asked about her wedding, she told Peacock Magazine that it will happen in Tirupati. In addition, her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place in her house in Mylapore.

Janvi, keeping it lowkey, said that she doesn't mind skipping the reception to end the ceremonies early. She said, "Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception".

When Janhvi envisions her wedding decor, she sees it decorated with "mogras and candles". Other than that, she'll keep it basic as according to her, she isn't very good at decor. Along with basic, her wedding will also be a quick event as she said, "Two days mein I'll niptao it".

Well, then came the million-dollar question asking who her husband will be. Janhvi laughed at the question and expressed that she wants to find a sane person to marry as she hasn't met one of those yet. "I will be marrying a sane human being, because I haven’t met one of those yet," she concluded.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. She has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.