Arjun Kapoor says ‘there were silences’ on old equation with half sister Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor opened up about his equation with half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, prior to the death of the latter’s mother, actress Sridevi in 2018. Arjun said he would meet Janhvi but they did not have any proper communication and there was a silence between the two.

“There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying,” shared Arjun Kapoor to Bazaar magazine. Arjun and Janhvi are appearing for the first time together in a magazine cover. “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood,” Janhvi added to Arjun’s comment.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are kids of producer Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie, while he had Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from his second marriage with actress Sridevi.

Arjun and Anshula bonded with Janhvi and Khushi after the sudden demise of Sridevi in 2018. He stood by his father and half sisters during the tragic time and since then they have been spending more time together as a family.

Janhvi further spoke about how, despite them living their separate lives, she knows Arjun always has her back and she can always rely on him. “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life,” shared the actress.