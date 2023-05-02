Arjun Kapoor Enjoys Hans Zimmer’s Concert With Dad Boney Kapoor, Calls It ‘A Dream Come True’- Watch

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently went on his first-ever trip with his father Boney Kapoor. The duo went to Europe and bonded over Hans Zimmer`s concert together. Sharing details about the trip, Arjun said, "Watching Hans Zimmer`s performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional."

He added, "I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar among others and I`m glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert."

Watch the video shared by Arjun Kapoor

Arjun will always cherish the moments spent with his father during the trip. "What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I`m glad it panned out perfect," he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in the noir thriller film The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.