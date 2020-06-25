Arjun Kapoor faces brunt of trolls for 'replacing' Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Half Girlfriend'

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Twitter dug out a five-year-old tweet by author Chetan Bhagat where he had announced that Sushant Singh Rajput has bagged the lead role in 'Half Girlfriend', the film based on his book 'Half Girlfriend'. In no time, the author's tweet went viral and netizens blamed nepotism for Arjun Kapoor eventually replacing Sushant as the film's hero.

Tweets quoting Chetan Bhagat's old post were shared in plenty all of Wednesday, as a result of which Arjun Kapoor kept trending.

"So happy to share Sushant Singh Rajput will play lead in Mohit Suri-directed 'Half Girlfriend'. Shooting begins 1Q16," read Chetan Bhagat's now-viral tweet, originally posted on November 7, 2015.

Sharing the tweet, a user wrote: "So it was supposed to be Sushant in 'Half Girlfriend' but finally given to star kid Arjun Kapoor. On whose direction?"

"Bollywood full of hypocrites," tweeted another user.

Nepotism starkids gets movies on a platter even if they are not worth it. Sushant ws rejected n replaced by many directors last moment. This stress and anxiety can play on any normal human being

Bollywood mafia you killed sushant indirectly#BoycottBollywoodNepotism#ArjunKapoor — Sheen F (@Sheen_sunshine) June 24, 2020

Amidst all the trolling, old news reports revealing why Arjun was finally offered 'Half Girlfriend' also took over the internet. In his old interviews, Sushant had apparently said that he had to opt out of the film because of date issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34 by suicide. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

After his sudden demise, there is a heated debate about nepotism and camps in Bollywood again. The dust just refuses to settle. Many star kids and Bollywood A-listers are under the scanner, including filmmaker Karan Johar, who was once called the "flagbearer of nepotism" by actress Kangana Ranaut.