Mumbai: Malaika Arora and her entire family are devastated by the death of Anil Mehta as he reportedly jumped off his building and died by suicide. Malaika and Amrita were seen crying over their father's death and their near and dear ones stood by them and turned into their biggest support. While Arjun Kapoor too arrived and stayed longer till Malaika left her dad's house. The video of Arjun escorting Malaika from her dad's house went viral, and netizens are lauding the actor for his kind gesture towards her.

Watch the video of Arjun Kapoor escorting Malaika from her dad's home after the death of her father

Not only Arjun, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma too were present at the same time, but they were the backbones of their BFFs in this grief time. As Arjun escorts Malaika from her dad's home, netizens only wish they get back together.

Malaika Arora is grief-stricken and right now the actress needs all the space. Malla even shared a note on her Instagram page and only requested privacy from the fans and media.

Police confirmed the news that Anil Mehta, Malaika's father died by suicide, and they are investigating all the angles possible. Right from Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail and Arpita visited Malaika to pay their last respects to her late father.