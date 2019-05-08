Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious response to wedding rumours with Malaika Arora—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's growing closeness to the gorgeous Malaika Arora is grabbing eyeballs these days. The two haven't directly admitted to dating each other but haven't denied the rumours either.

Speculations were rife that the alleged couple is all set to get married this year. However, nothing of that sorts seems to be happening soon.

When asked about his wedding rumours with Malaika in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun had the most hilarious answer ever!

The actor, who is currently sporting a bald look for his film 'Panipat', said, “Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."

We bet that got you laughing!

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in 'India's Most Wanted'. The film's trailer was unveiled recently and has added to the excitement around the film.

The thriller is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta who also directed 'No One Killed Jessica'. It is slated to release on May 24.