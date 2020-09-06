हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor in home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to open up about his diagnosis and said that he is asymptomatic and hence, will be in home quarantine. 

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media to open up about his diagnosis and said that he is asymptomatic and hence, will be in home quarantine. The actor also added that he will continue to share his health update with fans on social media.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun said in his statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Arjun Kapoor stays in Mumbai with his sister Anshula. He is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

He recently began shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet Singh. The untitled movie will also feature actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari as the grandparents of Arjun's character.

Arjun, meanwhile, is currently awaiting the release of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film's release date got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, he has signed up for 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Aithli Khan. 

