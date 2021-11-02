Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others wish Shanaya Kapoor on her Birthday

New Delhi: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor turned 22 years old on Tuesday (November 2). The star kid, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions received warm birthday wishes from her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to pen a lovely note for his baby sister. “Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 I hope & pray this year gives you the chance to discover & find true happiness thru your work & the people you meet... make the most of this year because it will lay the foundation for the rest of your life... stay as focused as you are and keep smiling like you always do... ,” wrote the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote for Shanaya, “Happy Birthday to this star!!! Love you and have the best day and the fulfilling fun and exciting year ahead”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who is also gearing up to enter showbiz shared an adorable photo of herself and Shanaya as babies and simply wrote, “Happy birthday my sister” with a red heart emoji.

Shanaya’s mom and Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor shared a beautiful photo album of her daughter as a kid and wrote, “22 my heart & soul”.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a video of his daughter cutting a birthday cake and wrote, “Happy birthday my heart always be happy and keep smiling like this , love you”.

Shanaya Kapoor shares her birthday with Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is Shanaya’s BFF.