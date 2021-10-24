हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma attend Malaika Arora birthday bash at her mom’s residence – See Pics!

On the occasion of Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday, the diva was spotted with BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at her mom’s house for dinner. Malla's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also arrived in style. 

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma attend Malaika Arora birthday bash at her mom’s residence – See Pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday, the beautiful diva celebrated her day with her special ones. Malla was spotted with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at her mom’s house for dinner. For the occasion, Malaika boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also arrived at her mom’s residence for some home-cooked dishes. 

For her special day, Malla wore an oversized shirt dress along with matching boots. Her friends and actresses were spotted in comfy athleisure while Arjun opted for a casual look. 

 

The pictures of their meeting have been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and has been loving by the fans. 

Earlier in the day, Arjun wished his ladylove with a heart-warming post on Instagram and also wished for her happiness. 

He wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...
May this year you smile the mostest...”

 

In the picture, Arjun and Malla can be seen enjoying a dinner date at a romantic place with beautiful décor full of flowers, candles, and red roses. The duo can be seen madly in love with each other with Malaika planting a kiss on his cheek.  

Not only that, Malaika celebrated her special day at beau Arjun Kapoor's house last night as she was spotted in short white dress while returning from his place. 

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. Malaika and Arjun look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika Arora48th birthdaydinner dateKareena KapoorKarisma KapoorArjun KapoorBollywood celebrities
Next
Story

‘Govinda ji will get good work once he fires his current manager’: Kashmera Shah takes a dig at Sunita Ahuja

Must Watch

PT12M25S

Pakistan announced the team for today's match, against India