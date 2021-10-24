Arjun Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma attend Malaika Arora birthday bash at her mom’s residence – See Pics!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday, the beautiful diva celebrated her day with her special ones. Malla was spotted with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at her mom’s house for dinner. For the occasion, Malaika boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also arrived at her mom’s residence for some home-cooked dishes.

For her special day, Malla wore an oversized shirt dress along with matching boots. Her friends and actresses were spotted in comfy athleisure while Arjun opted for a casual look.

The pictures of their meeting have been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and has been loving by the fans.

Earlier in the day, Arjun wished his ladylove with a heart-warming post on Instagram and also wished for her happiness.

He wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...

May this year you smile the mostest...”

In the picture, Arjun and Malla can be seen enjoying a dinner date at a romantic place with beautiful décor full of flowers, candles, and red roses. The duo can be seen madly in love with each other with Malaika planting a kiss on his cheek.

Not only that, Malaika celebrated her special day at beau Arjun Kapoor's house last night as she was spotted in short white dress while returning from his place.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. Malaika and Arjun look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.