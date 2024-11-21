Arjun Kapoor Lauds Ranveer Singh Says, ''Highest Regard For Him For The Work He Does''

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor shared heartfelt words about his close friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh, highlighting the latter's exceptional qualities as a husband to Deepika Padukone as the Gunday duo share a close bond on and off screen.

In an recent candid interview, Arjun spoke about his strong bond with Ranveer Singh, emphasizing his deep admiration for the actor both personally and professionally.

Describing their relationship, Arjun expressed how their connection has remained “untouchable” since they first worked together on the film Gunday.

Despite the physical distance that sometimes separates them with busy schedules, Arjun made it clear that they are always in touch and that their friendship remains strong. "We might not meet each other for days, but I love the guy. I have highest regard for the work he does and the way he has been with me”.

Arjun went on to praise Ranveer's role as a devoted husband to Deepika, describing him as “amazing.” He acknowledged the deep bond that Ranveer and Deepika share, highlighting that they make a "great couple."

Recently, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, into their lives. Arjun extended his blessings to the couple, saying, “Now they have a child and live happily ever after, and I pray that all the joy in the world reaches them.”

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were recently seen together in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again.

The film also starred an ensemble of cast including Deepika Padukone who debuted in Shetty’s copy universe as Shakti Shetty ‘Lady Singham’. All three stood out with their performances and garnered massive praise.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Sngh share a close ans fun-filled friendship, often displaying their camaraderie in public. The duo have been seen sharing lighthearted banter on social media and in intervirews.