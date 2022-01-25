Arjun Kapoor launches party anthem 'Fentiro - The Reason'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently launched the international party anthem 'Fentiro - The Reason'.

The actor even took to social media and shared his excitement for the song.

He posted a video with the caption, "Hooked on to this new song by @fentirostudio. Love the comic style vibe of the music video. Can easily be your party anthem for 2022!"

Talking about the song, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor said, "'Fentiro' is the perfect party track and I have to admit that I have been playing it on loop. It's really cool to know how well this song has been tracking with people. Given how groovy it is, it is no surprise that Fentiro has hooked the youth of the country."

"Fentiro - The Reason" has an infectious tune and swaggering beats that will have its listeners grooving to it from dusk to dawn. This song also features an English rap and it marks the studio's foray into the global party music segment. The studio will continue to release more international party songs in 2022.

Commenting on the launch of this song, Sajay Moolankodan, Founder of Fentiro Studio said, "Everyone needs a reason to feel happy during these hard times. Our objective with this song is to create something transcendent and that can be enjoyed by a global audience, whether it's on the dance floor or at home."

He added, "Also, we have not taken the conventional music video route, instead we have created an exciting comic style video which ensures to put a smile on viewers' faces. Fentiro Studio's ethos is to create songs from India for the world to enjoy and we are excited to have our song launched by Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor."

'Fentiro - The Reason' comes from the house of Fentiro Studio, an independent music studio based in Goa and Mumbai. The song is available to stream across all globally popular music streaming platforms.