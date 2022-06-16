New Delhi: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen together in The Lady Killer. The lead stars decided to share some photos online and guess what? Troll army got active and asked Arjun 'Malaika Ji Ka Kya Hoga?' in the comments section of the post where the actor can be seen lifting Bhumi in his arms.

Arjun Kapoor trolled on social media

This is not the first time that a celeb has been trolled online. Especially, Arjun Kapoor has been quite vocal about trolls attacking him often on social media. In fact a few days back, he was targeted for his post on body weight and fitness.

Now, in this post, where he is posing in a photo-op with co-star Bhumi Pednekar, haters bring in his girlfriend Malaika Arora's name just to flare up some spice. Bhumi captioned the post: After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some #TheLadyKiller #TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller #AkBp

Arjun Kapoor dating Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika reportedly made their relationship official in 2019. The buzz caught attention after the two sat next to each other at a fashion show, fuelling relationship rumours. The duo is going strong ever since and is often spotted together.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who tied the knot in 1998, parted ways in 2017. They are also parents to son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Meanwhile, Arjun has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Kuttey starring Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.