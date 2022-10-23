Arjun Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Malaika Arora, says 'Be happy, be mine...'

NewsLifestylePeople
Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture which he captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...."

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, in the early hours of Sunday, extended a warm birthday wish to his lady love Malaika Arora.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture which he captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In the picture, Arjun could be seen standing behind Malaika as the duo struck a hot pose in front of a mirror. Bollywood diva, Malaika shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Only urs" followed by a red heart emoticon.

Soon after the `2 States` actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "Wow Soooooooo Beautiful," a fan commented. Also, director Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Malla."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the social media trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Half Girlfriend` actor will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj`s dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film `The Lady Killer` along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

