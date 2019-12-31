Arjun Kapoor pens an emotional note as 2019 comes to an end

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to pen an emotional note reminiscing about his good and bad times.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "2019you taught me well... reminded me what a roller-coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love."

On the professional front, two of Arjun's film made to the theatres Panipat and India's Most Wanted. Sadly, none of the films could weave magic at the Box Office.

However, on the personal front, Arjun is happily in a relationship with Malaika Arora. He also made it official by sharing a picture of himself and Malaika on her birthday.