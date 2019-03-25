Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mother's death anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor posted an emotional note on Instagram on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's seventh death anniversary.

Arjun shared a throwback picture and wrote, "You were my smile and I hope wherever you are I make you smile still... it’s been 7 years since you left us and all your son is asking you is come back na, please."

Anshula too posted a moving note on Instagram along with a throwback picture. She wrote, "Time changes nothing. Love you & miss you everyday Ma. 7 years since we’ve felt your hugs, heard you laugh or held your hand. Already feels like an eternity, but gotta keep on keepin’ on, gotta make you proud everyday, gotta keep feeling your love with every heartbeat of our own. #AlwaysAndForever,”

Mona died due to cancer in 2012 just a few days before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

Mona was married to Boney Kapoor before he tied the knot with superstar Sridevi.

After Sridevi’s sudden death in February 2018, Arjun and his sister Anshula have been the pillars of strength for Janhvi, Khushi and Boney.