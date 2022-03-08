Arjun Kapoor posts monochromatic picture, teases girlfriend Malaika Arora

NEW DELHI: Arjun Kapoor surprised his fans with a sneak peek of his shirtless look, on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to post a monochromatic picture of him, half soaked in a pool.

The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor, who is known for his quirky sense of humour, teased his lady love, Malaika Arora in the caption. He wrote, "@malaikaaroraofficial Finally managing to see the back of me !!!"

Arjun and Malaika often post adorable pictures celebrating their togetherness on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has a lot of films in his pipeline, including 'Kuttey', 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'The Lady Killer'.