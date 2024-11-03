Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815321https://zeenews.india.com/people/arjun-kapoor-praised-by-bobby-deol-for-stellar-performance-in-singham-again-2815321.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SINGHAM AGAIN

Arjun Kapoor Praised By Bobby Deol For Stellar Performance In Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor receives high praise from Bobby Deol for his standout performance in Singham Again.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor Praised By Bobby Deol For Stellar Performance In Singham Again (file photo)

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is basking in acclaim for his recent performance in the action-packed film Singham Again, which hit theaters earlier this weekend. Both audiences and critics have hailed his portrayal, with many dubbing it a transformative role that presents a new, invigorated version of the actor—affectionately referred to as Arjun Kapoor 2.0.

Among the myriad of compliments flooding social media, one notable message came from actor Bobby Deol, who made waves last year with his role in Animal. Deol took to Instagram to express his admiration for Kapoor, commenting with a series of enthusiastic emojis on the actor’s post celebrating Singham Again.

In a heartfelt reply, Arjun responded, “Thank u Abrar with love, Danger Lanka,” referencing Bobby’s character from Animal. This exchange has caught the attention of fans, showcasing the camaraderie between the two stars as they support each other’s cinematic endeavors.

As Singham Again continues to garner attention, it’s clear that Arjun Kapoor’s evolution as an actor is being celebrated not just by fans, but by his peers in the industry as well.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK