Arjun Kapoor Praised By Bobby Deol For Stellar Performance In Singham Again

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is basking in acclaim for his recent performance in the action-packed film Singham Again, which hit theaters earlier this weekend. Both audiences and critics have hailed his portrayal, with many dubbing it a transformative role that presents a new, invigorated version of the actor—affectionately referred to as Arjun Kapoor 2.0.

Among the myriad of compliments flooding social media, one notable message came from actor Bobby Deol, who made waves last year with his role in Animal. Deol took to Instagram to express his admiration for Kapoor, commenting with a series of enthusiastic emojis on the actor’s post celebrating Singham Again.

In a heartfelt reply, Arjun responded, “Thank u Abrar with love, Danger Lanka,” referencing Bobby’s character from Animal. This exchange has caught the attention of fans, showcasing the camaraderie between the two stars as they support each other’s cinematic endeavors.

As Singham Again continues to garner attention, it’s clear that Arjun Kapoor’s evolution as an actor is being celebrated not just by fans, but by his peers in the industry as well.