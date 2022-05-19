New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the hottest couples around, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding rumours have flooded the internet. Various portals carried reports of the lovebirds all set to get married in the winter months this year. However, nothing has come from any official source as yet.

ARJUN KAPOOR'S CRYPTIC POST ON WEDDING

But the man in question is certainly loving all the rumours, we say! Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped a cryptic post without directly referring to his wedding with Malaika. He wrote: "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do" followed by a laughing emoji."

MALAIKA ARORA AND ARJUN KAPOOR'S WINTER WEDDING

Well, yes, certainly the fans are excited to hear about Malaika and Arjun's rumoured wedding in November or December this year as reported by many websites. The buzz is strong that the duo will tie the knot in Mumbai with only family and close friends in attendance.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and has some plum projects in his kitty. He has 'The Ladykiller' with Bhumi Pednekar, Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and 'Ek Villain Returns'.