हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor REACTS to marriage rumours with ladylove Malaika in cryptic post!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora wedding: Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

Arjun Kapoor REACTS to marriage rumours with ladylove Malaika Arora in cryptic post, winter wedding on cards?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the hottest couples around, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding rumours have flooded the internet. Various portals carried reports of the lovebirds all set to get married in the winter months this year. However, nothing has come from any official source as yet. 

ARJUN KAPOOR'S CRYPTIC POST ON WEDDING

But the man in question is certainly loving all the rumours, we say! Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped a cryptic post without directly referring to his wedding with Malaika. He wrote:  "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do" followed by a laughing emoji."

MALAIKA ARORA AND ARJUN KAPOOR'S WINTER WEDDING

Well, yes, certainly the fans are excited to hear about Malaika and Arjun's rumoured wedding in November or December this year as reported by many websites. The buzz is strong that the duo will tie the knot in Mumbai with only family and close friends in attendance. 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and has some plum projects in his kitty. He has 'The Ladykiller' with Bhumi Pednekar, Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and 'Ek Villain Returns'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorArjun Kapoor weddingarjun kapoor malaika arora weddingMalaika Arora boyfriend
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY trolled for Cannes 2022 look, haters comment 'too much botox'!

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Videsh Superfast: Big decision of PM Wickremesinghe