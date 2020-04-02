Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday-special post for sister Kritika takes the cake

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday dedicated a special post for his sister Kritika Tiwari’s birthday, but it was Arjun Kapoor’s comment on it that created quite a buzz. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kartik said that he was celebrating Kritika’s birthday with her after seven long years and hence, he baked a cake for her and called her ‘the pride of the family’ Soon after the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star posted a set of pictures with Kritika, Arjun wished her by saying, “Sonu ki Kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.” Soon, Kartik responded with a ROFL comment and said, “Gift bhejo Paytm se.”

Kartik shared the pictures with the caption, “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota cake banane gaya, Bada biscuit ban gaya. Happy Birthday, Doctor Kiki. Pride of the family.”

Take a look:

Kartik has been spreading awareness about coronavirus quite actively on social media and his posts are a hit. He also shared some interesting monologues with the #CoronaStopKaroNa in the wake of the lockdown to urge people to practice social distancing and to stay home as preventive measures.

His efforts also got acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted to say, “The young actors have something to say... It’s time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'!"

Meanwhile, Kartik has also donated Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight against the pandemic.

On the work front, Kartik, last seen in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Love Aaj Kal’ opposite Sara Ali Khan, has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostanaa 2’ in the pipeline.