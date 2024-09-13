New Delhi: Sometimes paparazzi do get out of hand and it's very difficult to understand the situation on both sides. While the paparazzi are doing their job, no matter how much you troll them, people are interested in seeing Malaika Arora's grief as she lost her stepfather by suicide reportedly.

Anil Mehta died by suicide and his death news came as a shocker to the family, Malaika Arora being the starlet got all the unwanted attention even in her grief.

There are several celebs like Varun Dhawan and Vijay Varma who slammed the paparazzi for pointing cameras at Malla's face during her grief and called it the most insensitive thing to do.

Arjun Kapoor who is currently Malaika's biggest support was seen scolding the paparazzi for standing ahead of Malla's car and capturing her grief. The video of Arjun is going viral where he is seen asking the paparazzo to stay away and maintain distance.

Salman Khan Makes A Late Night Visit To Malaika Arora After Father's Death By Suicide.

There were several celebrities from Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan, and Gauri Khan who visited Malaika, along with the Khan family. Last night superstar Salman Khan was seen rushing to Malaika's mom’s house to pay his visit during this grief time.