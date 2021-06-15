Arjun Kapoor selects films keeping ‘pan-India’ audience in mind

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor's latest film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, which was released on Amazon Prime on March 19, has been able to strike a chord both with critics and audience.

Arjun recently completed 9 years as an actor and shares what he looks for in a script.

“The material that I am doing right now is selected with an attempt to make sure that you are looking at the pan-India audience, who likes to be entertained. When I do a film with Mohit Suri, I am aware that he connects with our entire country when it comes to romance, music and action, and there’s a certain way he presents actors,” shares the 35 years old to Bombay Times.

However, the actor is also interested in being part of the cinema that excites him and might have a niche audience, “At the same time, when I am doing a horror-comedy with Saif Ali Khan, I know it appeals to the audience with certain sensibilities, and mine as well. I have always wanted to be a part of a comedy with Saif, and things just fell into place and Bhoot Police took shape.”

The actor has been part of some unconventional projects like Aurangzeb, Finding Fanny and Ki & Ka. Arjun says it has been a conscious effort to do such films and it is tough to manage commercial and a little off-beat cinema. However, he insists that the lines between the two are blurring now.

“Yes, it has been a tough act to balance because over a span of two-three years, you get masked as a mainstream commercial hero, so you aren’t given enough offers of this kind. Therefore, you have to go and seek that unique and different film rather than it coming your way organically. However, that doesn’t stop me from seeking it. Also, the lines have blurred from 2012 to 2021, where a film like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar ( SAPF) is not looked at just as an interesting choice, or Aurangzeb and Ki & Ka aren’t looked at as offbeat films,” says the Ishqzaade actor.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villian 2.