ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor sells off his swanky Bandra apartment for Rs 16 cr, the same building houses Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundrra!

Arjun Kapoor owned this plush Bandra pad but this isn't his residence at present. He currently lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at the JVPD scheme in Juhu, reportedly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has reportedly sold off his plush 4,364-sq-ft flat in Bandra West. The plush apartment is on the 19th floor in the 81 Aureate building on KC Marg which is home to many celebrities. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, Arjun Kapoor has sold his swanky apartment for a whopping Rs 16 crore. The report quotes the sale document which was registered on May 19. The documents accessed by this newspaper are provided by Indextap.com. 

Interestingly, Arjun owned this plush Bandra pad but this isn't his residence at present. He currently lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at the JVPD scheme in Juhu, reportedly.

Arjun Kapoor's ladylove Malaika Arora also has a flat in 81 Aureate building. 

KARAN KUNDRRA BUYS PLUSH APARTMENT

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra, who has been associated with various reality shows in the past as a host and mentor bought a sea-facing flat in the same building. He paid Rs 14 crore for 5,238-sq-ft flat. His house has a private lift and a swimming pool. He also got access to three car parking spaces in the podium.

Many other celeb friends congratulated Karan Kundrra for buying his dream house in Mumbai. 

Arjun Kapoorarjun kapoor newsArjun Kapoor houseArjun Kapoor residenceMalaika AroraBandra apartmentKaran Kundrrakaran kundrra house

