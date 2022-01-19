हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his 'precious'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday showered his dog and his sister Anshula Kapoor with loads of love.

Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his &#039;precious&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday showered his dog and his sister Anshula Kapoor with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a picture of Anshula hugging their pet.

 

"My precious," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji to it.

Reacting to Arjun's post, Anshula dropped a sweet comment .

"Love you even when you are sneakily capturing candids," she wrote, depicting the unconditional love between the siblings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy working on 'Ek Villain Returns'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun Kapoornew postPrecioussister AnshulaPet dogBollywood Actor
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan attends driver Manoj’s funeral- In PICS!

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Zee Opinion Pol l: Akhilesh's cycle may go ahead in Central UP