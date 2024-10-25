Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been separated and the reports of their break up often make headlines. Time and again several incidents have been proven that they have called the quits. The latest incident that grabbed eyeballs was how Arjun Kapoor refrained from wishing Malla on her birthday. Soon after Malaika's birthday,

Arjun dropped a cryptic post that read," Never Forget Who You Are, A Lion".

Recently Malaika in her interview with GlobalSpa Magazine spoke about her life and having no regrets," I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason. I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have."

Malaika even added that she feels very fortunate in how things have unfolded in her life," I feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have". Malaika even highlighted that she is focusing more on her health and lifestyle because that is of utmost importance," Your health and lifestyle are very important. I pay attention to what works for my body and mind, whether it’s self-care, workouts, or meditation. It’s essential to focus on what brings mental, physical, and emotional balance".

During the death of Malaika's stepfather Anil Mehta, Arjun came out as a strong support to the actress.