Arjun Kapoor shares old handwritten poem for his mother Mona Kapoor- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday posted a snapshot of a handwritten poem for his mother that he had written at the age of 12.

Sharing the poem on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I’m vulnerable every morning without it. I didn’t have a choice but to accept that I wouldn’t have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the F*****g time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don’t know why I’m venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...”

The title of the poem was 'The Mother' and it read, "Mother, what is a mother. Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold. More soft than a petal of a flower. More enthusiastic than a teenager. More lovable than myself. ‘Oh’ mother don’t ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like 1,00,00,000 & much more."

Arjun lost his mom Mona Shourie to cancer in 2012 just ahead of the release of his first Bollywood film Ishqzaade. He and his sister Anshula often post endearing posts remembering their late mother.

On the work front, the hunk of an actor will be seen as Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama titled Panipat. The film is set to hit the screens on December 6.