Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares video with girlfriend Malaika Arora riding golf cart from Maldives trip, latter teases saying 'Mr Pouty'

Arjun Kapoor, who recently tested COVID positive, shared a mushy video with girlfriend Malaika Arora and wished his fans 'Happy New year 2022'.

Arjun Kapoor shares video with girlfriend Malaika Arora riding golf cart from Maldives trip, latter teases saying &#039;Mr Pouty&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, won't be able to ring in the New Year together as the former tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and is currently in isolation. However, that didn't stop the B-Town hottest couple from dropping a super hot photo of them and wishing their loved ones and fans a very Happy New Year. 

On the New Year eve, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which both of them can be seen sitting under the sun and posing with a pout. "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy and very pouty 2022 ahead!!!" Arjun wrote alongside the pic.

Malaika too shared the same image on her Insta and in the caption wrote, "I miss you Mr Pouty @arjunkapoor (PS - My pout is better than yours)... Happy New Year."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. It came as an utter shock to many when the news of Malaika Arora dating Arjun Kapoor surfaced everywhere. The couple faced many insensitive trolls and was targetted for the massive age gap, with Malaika being older to Arjun by few years. However, the two fought all odds, and have since been inseparable. Reportedly, Arjun also bonds with Malaika's son Arhaan Khan. 

The '2 States' actor who had battled COVID-19 in September 2020, reportedly contracted the deadly virus again recently and is currently under quarantine. 

