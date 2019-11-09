Arjun Kapoor shares Zeenat Aman's look from Panipat- See inside

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Ashutosh Gowarikar starrer Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was released a few days ago.

Aftert unveiling Arjun's look as Sadashiv Rau Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as Ahmed Shah Abdali, Kriti Sanon as Parvati bai, Padmini Kolhapure's look as Gopika Bai and Mohnish Behl's look as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Arjun Kapoor shared Zeenat Aman's poster as Sakina Begum.

Sharing the first look of Zeenat as Sakina Begum, Arjun wrote, "Sakina Begum - Friends can be found in the darkest of places. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6."

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. The film will feature Arjun as the Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.