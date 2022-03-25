Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula write emotional post for late mother Mona Singh, share throwback pictures

NEW DELHI: Losing anyone is difficult, but the loss of a parent can be particularly challenging. It has been 10 years since actor Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Kapoor breathed her last and each year, he remembers her with deep emotions. On Friday, both Arjun and Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram and penned heartbreaking notes in tribute to their mother, that left everyone emotional.

Arjun said "he cannot function as a normal kid" without his mother. "That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh and me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off," he wrote.

Arjun further stated actor that he had forgotten to smile since his mother's death.

He added, "Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without you around I don't know what I am, without you around I don't function like a normal kid, without you around I'm unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a sh*t day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won`t have you around to help me deal with it I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope you are watching from above and are proud of Arjun, your warrior."

Alongside the note, Arjun shared a picture that featured him as an infant in Mona's arms with both of them pointing upwards. Arjun's post has left social media users extremely emotional. "She's you guiding angel bhai," actor Sonu Sood commented.

"Bro I have literally cried whilst reading this! All the love always and May her force be with you," a netizen commented.

Arjun's sister Anshula too opened up about the vacuum that has been created in her life after the latter's demise. She wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don`t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural`s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me."

Anshula added, "I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist.10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?"

Alongside the emotional note, Anshula shared an old, unseen photograph, in which she can be seen sitting on a bed with her mother. A plate full of food has been kept in front of them and Arjun is busy doing something on the floor.

Anshula's post has garnered several comments. Reacting to the post, Anshula's cousin and actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Lots of love ansh. You're amazing."

"Yes she can. And she`s holding your hand EVERYTIME you think of her. Trust me," a netizen wrote.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012. She was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and had two children, son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor.

After splitting from Boney Kapoor in 1996, Mona continued to live with her in-laws. She lived there with her two children until her death on March 25, 2012. Mona Kapoor's popular produced films were 'Sheesha' and 'Farishtay' and popular television show was 'Yug'.

