Arjun Kapoor talks about his upcoming projects, 'Can straddle both spectrums of films today'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his movie lineup for 2022, and it seems quite diverse and interesting. This year, along with flexing his muscles in 'Ek Villain 2', the 'Ishaqzaade' actor will also be seen in films like 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller'.

Explaining that he is in a position to explore both spectrums of Hindi films, Arjun said, "The fact that I can now, on one hand, have hardcore films like 'Ek Villain 2' and, on the other also have projects like 'The Ladykiller' and 'Kuttey' means that filmmakers and producers believe that I can straddle both spectrums of films today."

He added, "This is what I'm cherishing the most because, for the longest time, I wanted to explore the diverse spectrum of genres and finally I'm getting the opportunity to do so."

Arjun further revealed that he wanted to prove to filmmakers that he can deliver a solid performance if given an opportunity and it came in the form of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' that earned him praise.

In the film, the actor had portrayed a brooding Haryanvi cop and his performance surprised everyone because Arjun was seen in a different role.

Speaking on the subject, Arjun said, "I think what has bolstered the confidence of master storytellers is my performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' because I went out of my comfort zone and delivered. I wanted to prove to everyone that people can punt on me to do off-center entertainers."

"I will forever be indebted to this project for opening new doors for me and helping me find projects in which I can try and showcase my journey and progress as an actor," concluded Arjun.

On the personal front, Arjun had recently penned an emotional social media post in remembrance of his late mother Mona Shourie, who had succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'.