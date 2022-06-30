NewsLifestylePeople
Arjun Kapoor turns protective for girlfriend Malaika Arora as she gets mobbed at Mumbai airport - WATCH!

The paps as usual were there and captured the couple's arrival, also, a few fans attempted to take pictures with Malaika. The crowd rushed towards her but before the mob could begin, her beau Arjun Kapoor managed the whole gathering and protected Malaika. He then took her hand and walked out of the airport.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora return back from their trip to Paris in the wee hours of Thursday.
  • They walked out of the Mumbai airport together and looked dapper cool.
  • A few fans attempted to take pictures with Malaika, they rushed toward her but Arjun Kapoor managed it.

Arjun Kapoor turns protective for girlfriend Malaika Arora as she gets mobbed at Mumbai airport - WATCH!

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora return back from their trip to Paris in the wee hours of Thursday. They walked out of the Mumbai airport together and looked dapper cool. 

Malaika can be seen wearing a chic jacket with a matching pair of pants and a tube top. On the other hand, Arjun was seen wearing a casual tee with black pants. Both the actors wore masks and set an example for their fans to stay healthy and protected.

Malaika and Arjun were in Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday. The couple treated fans almost every day with adorable and cosy updates from their trip to the city of Love. 

 

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 when they stepped out together at the screening of India's Most Wanted.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and they have a son together, Arhaan Khan.

On the work front, Arjun is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2' alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

 

