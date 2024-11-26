Arjun Kapoor Worried THIS Bollywood Actress Would Sink His Career; Was Against Casting Her Opposite In His Film

Mumbai: Yes, you read it right. Arjun Kapoor who is right now basking all the success of his latest release Singham Again revealed he feared that casting Parineeti Chopra in Ishqzaade with make his acting career over. In his candid conversation with Mashable, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was initially against casting Parineeti Chopra in their debut film Ishaqzaade.

Sharing his thoughts during an interview, he admitted," I was very against her when the casting happened. I was like, ‘Yeh bahut baat karti hai (she talks a lot),’ and her readings were also bad. Parineeti does not like doing workshops and readings; she’s a very spontaneous actor. Or perhaps, she saves it for the sets.”

He further recalled their first interaction, saying, " On the first day, I cracked some joke and she looked at me and said ‘lol’. I was like, ‘Can’t you just laugh?’ It’s not a chat, right? Why are you saying ‘lol’ (laugh out loud)? Just laugh. I found her irritating since she talked in emojis. Then I thought she was not serious about it despite getting such a big movie. I had been waiting for six months for us to get Zoya (Parineeti’s character) and when we finally did, Zoya was doing ‘lol lol.’ I was like, ‘Mera career khatam hogaya (my career is over),’ since this girl doesn’t have any interest.".

He further added,"She was already doing Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, so I thought she doesn’t have anything at stake. (At that age) you just judge people, right? I was 24 and wanted to make a career here. I was thinking, ‘Yeh abhi aayi hai… pehle YRF mein kaam karti thi, phir ek picture karli Ranveer Singh ke saath toh usko lagta hai ki bohat badi staar banagayi. Kaha isko acting aata hai? (she has just come… she previously worked at YRF, then did a film with Ranveer and she feels that she has become a big star. What would she know about acting?),'”

Arjun added that he initially underestimated her, however, Parineeti’s performance ultimately proved him wrong, and the duo went on to deliver one of the most celebrated films of their careers.