हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's hilarious birthday wish for 'jhakkas chachu' Anil Kapoor will leave you in splits

Uncle-nephew duo Arjun and Anil Kapoor are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in 'Mubarakan' - their first film together.

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s hilarious birthday wish for &#039;jhakkas chachu&#039; Anil Kapoor will leave you in splits
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has received a hilarious wish from his nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun penned a sweet poem highlighting how Anil Kapoor is getting younger day by day.

"Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It's the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa," he wrote.

Alongside the special poem, Arjun posted several pictures from his childhood and recent years and photoshopped Anil Kapoor there. 

The last picture however shows an old Arjun in the year 2060, besides the same, young Anil.

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in 'Mubarakan' - their first film together.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorAnil KapoorAnil Kapoor birthdayAnil Kapoor photosAnil Kapoor picsArjun Kapoor hilarious
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with Terence Lewis on 'Dance Meri Rani' song: Watch

Must Watch

PT33M56S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Dec 24, 2021