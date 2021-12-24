Arjun Kapoor's hilarious birthday wish for 'jhakkas chachu' Anil Kapoor will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has received a hilarious wish from his nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun penned a sweet poem highlighting how Anil Kapoor is getting younger day by day.

"Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It's the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa," he wrote.

Alongside the special poem, Arjun posted several pictures from his childhood and recent years and photoshopped Anil Kapoor there.

The last picture however shows an old Arjun in the year 2060, besides the same, young Anil.

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in 'Mubarakan' - their first film together.