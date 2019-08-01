close

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor launches charity venture

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has launched an online fundraising platform Fankind.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has launched an online fundraising platform Fankind.

The platform gives fans a chance to experience fun activities like playing paintball, baking and playing cricket with their favourite celebrity while supporting and fundraising for charities. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have come onboard to support the venture.

"The vision of Fankind is simple; to make fans smile by giving them one of the best experiences of their lives while raising money for multiple charities across the country. With each experience, our aim is to be able to raise the goal amount of funding required by the NGO, to ensure that the defined micro-campaign can be implemented comprehensively and successfully," Anshula said in a statement. 

She added: "At the same time, we want to be able to deliver magical memories to the fan and make their entire journey with the celebrity as special as possible."

Commenting on his sister's venture, Arjun on Thursday tweeted: "And it's finally here! So proud of you Anshula Kapoor... You continue to inspire me in every day of my life.

Arjun KapoorAnshula Kapoor
