close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's wise words on floods, water crisis

As Assam battles a deluge and Chennai faces acute water scarcity, the 34-year-old's tweets are a reminder of how one must use resources judiciously. 

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s wise words on floods, water crisis
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: How floods and water crisis are plaguing the country are no brainer unless you are living under a rock! B-town hunk Arjun Kapoor seems to be realizing the worth of every drop and his recent tweets are proof of how concerned he is about the situation.

As Assam battles a deluge and Chennai faces acute water scarcity, the 34-year-old's tweets are a reminder of how one must use resources judiciously. 

"For many years I thought the film waterworld was comprised of a silly notion that the world will go to war for water... I mean look around there is so much of it... In Mumbai, we have the sea, the rain, the continuous supply of it in our homes," read one of his tweets from the series he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The first tweet also carried Arjun`s photo showing him seated with a glass of water in hand. It continued, "But the reality is that we are fighting a race against time... clean sources are diminishing... we as humans love wasting water because we believe it's non-perishable."

Arjun also touched upon issues being faced by peasants, "This year Chennai faced a water supply crisis, Assam is flooded, our farmers since the last few years have been dealing with famine, the rains are late and inconsistent."

Ending the tweet series on a rather positive note, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor said that we must enjoy whatever we have but stay aware.

"So let`s enjoy what we have and maybe just also be aware, be careful, nurture and enjoy what we have with respect and care because god knows what the future has in store... cheers (literally)!!" Arjun tweeted.

On the work front, the actor is prepping up for 'Panipat' and has been sharing glimpses of his workout sessions. He will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The film is being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and will hit the screens on December 6 this year.

Currently, people in parts of Bihar, Assam are battered by floods with normal life taking a hit.

On the contrary, people in Chennai have their taps running dry due to water shortage. Recently, a train carrying water from Jolarpet railway station in Vellore district was sent to the parched city.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorBollywoodMalaika AroraArjun Kapoor films
Next
Story

Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for sharing controversial Tik Tok video

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Imran Khan reacts to ICJ decision on Kulbhushan Yadav